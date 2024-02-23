Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RB Global (RBA) Q4 Earnings

RB Global (RBA - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 134.5%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RB Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): $4.01 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service revenues: $809.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $803.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +196.9%.
  • Revenue- Inventory Sales: $231.80 million compared to the $242.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.3% year over year.
Shares of RB Global have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

