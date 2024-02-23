Back to top

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.28 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.16, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -45.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total DTC Subscribers: 97,700 thousand versus 95,262.5 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total: $2.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.51 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total: $5.04 billion versus $5.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total: $3.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion.
  • Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations: -$458 million versus -$754.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other: $321 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.31 million.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content: $2.96 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution: $4.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.92 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising: $2.09 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other: $5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.34 million.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution: $2.17 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $1.95 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

