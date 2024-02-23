HCA Healthcare (HCA) Drives Efficiency With New Outpatient Model

HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA Quick Quote HCA - Free Report) recently announced that its Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute has completed the transition of more than 75% of CAR T-cell therapy patients into an outpatient setting. This integrated management process is currently piloted in four of Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network sites. This revolutionary technology enables at-home monitoring of patients receiving CAR T-cell therapy treatments.
This move bodes well for HCA Healthcare as it will be able to meet the rising demand for cell therapies by transferring the patients to an outpatient setting for monitoring, resulting in more bed days saved. This program benefited HCA by saving 1,200 plus hospital bed days for the first 100 patients relative to historical figures. It also resulted in 20% of patients avoiding the need for hospitalization. Moreover, patients also can recover better if they receive the therapies outside the hospital, which enhances patient satisfaction.
HCA has used technology to standardize care for cell therapy programs. HCA’s oncology patients need close monitoring post-T-cell therapy, which usually lasts up to two weeks after the infusion is done. As a number of patients are shifted to outpatient care, HCA’s costs, efficiency and patient recovery improve as a result. Less overcrowding of patients in the monitoring stage enables HCA to cater to more complex care patients and improve staff efficiency. HCA reduced its average length of stay by 2.8% in 2023.
HCA’s SCTCN earlier collaborated with Best Buy Health to use its remote patient monitoring for CAR T-cell therapy patients. Its current health platform collects data on vital signs and monitors symptoms through its integrated wearable device. Moves like this should aid HCA in improving the health outcomes of patients and reducing patient days. Capacity addition and reduced length of stay should aid HCA to achieve revenues between $67.8 billion and $70.3 billion in 2024.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
HCA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 14.8% in the past six months compared with the industry's 14.7% rise.
industry’s 14.7% rise. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the
medicalspace are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ANIP Quick Quote ANIP - Free Report) , Cencora, Inc. ( COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) and The Ensign Group, Inc. ( ENSG Quick Quote ENSG - Free Report) . Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings indicates a 231.6% year-over-year increase to $4.51 per share. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past week against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for ANIP’s 2023 revenues indicates 51.1% growth from a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cencora’s fiscal 2024 earnings indicates an 11.2% improvement from the year-ago reported figure. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past week against no movement in the opposite direction. COR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.
The bottom line of The Ensign Group surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2024 earnings and revenues indicates 12.2% and 11.2% growth, respectively, from their corresponding prior-year actuals. The consensus mark for ENSG’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past week.
Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 14.8% in the past six months compared with the industry's 14.7% rise.
