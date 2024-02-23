Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.53 billion, down 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of -7.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dominion Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy: $177 million versus $251.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina: $812 million versus $799.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dominion Energy here>>>

Shares of Dominion Energy have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dominion Energy Inc. (D) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise