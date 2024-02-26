Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT - Free Report) is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) is a renewable energy company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

finance medical