Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA US Core Equity 2 I (DFQTX - Free Report) . DFQTX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.19%, management fee of 0.16%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.1%.

Putnam Equity Income R5 (PEQLX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PEQLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 13.14% over the last five years, PEQLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth R6 (PJGQX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. PJGQX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.88% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth R6 (PJGQX) - free report >>

Putnam Large Cap Value R5 (PEQLX) - free report >>

DFA INV US CORE EQUITY 2 PTF (DFQTX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings