Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $106.5 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clean Energy Fuels metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service revenue' of $14.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product revenue' reaching $94.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Fuel Volume' will likely reach 75.74 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.1 Mgal in the same quarter last year.
Clean Energy Fuels shares have witnessed a change of -3.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CLNE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>