Countdown to GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $194.11 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 14.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoodRx Holdings, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Prescription transactions' of $138.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $5.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $22.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions' to come in at $27.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. here>>>
Over the past month, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GDRX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>