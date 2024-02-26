We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Pacira (PCRX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $180.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pacira metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net product sales' should come in at $179.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net product sales- ZILRETTA' will reach $29.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net product sales- EXPAREL' stands at $143.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net product sales- iovera' of $5.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.1% from the year-ago quarter.
