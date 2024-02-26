We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to National Vision (EYE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision (EYE - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $499.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some National Vision metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Owned & Host- Total' at $400.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Legacy- Total' to come in at $36.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Corporate/Other- Total' will likely reach $62.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Eyeglass World' should arrive at $53.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Military' will reach $5.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- America?s Best' to reach $337.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
