Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 111.9%. Revenues are expected to be $315.9 million, up 88.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 23.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PTC Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net product revenue' at $153.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' will reach $73.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' should arrive at $69.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>