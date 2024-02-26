We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $51.32 million, increasing 33.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Castle Biosciences, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-Melanoma' to come in at 8,820. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,301.
The consensus estimate for 'Test Reports Delivered - MyPath Melanoma' stands at 979. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 822.
Analysts predict that the 'Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-UM' will reach 417. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 432 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-SCC' of 2,850. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,845.
Over the past month, shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. have returned +9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, CSTL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>