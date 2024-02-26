We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Xponential Fitness (XPOF): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $80.55 million, representing an increase of 13% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Xponential Fitness metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchise revenue' should arrive at $37.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Franchise marketing fund revenue' of $7.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Merchandise revenue' will reach $8.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Other service revenue' will reach $13.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Equipment revenue' to reach $12.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Xponential Fitness have experienced a change of -16.8% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XPOF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>