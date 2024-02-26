We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 57.1%. Revenues are expected to be $108.13 million, down 17.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Olaplex Holdings, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional' should arrive at $41.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- DTC' will reach $38.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Specialty retail' to reach $29.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
Over the past month, shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. have returned -19% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, OLPX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>