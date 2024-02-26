We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for OPKO Health (OPK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $178.34 million, declining 3.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some OPKO Health metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other' of $10.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Revenue from products' reaching $37.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Revenue from services' at $130.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
