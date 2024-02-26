We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT (GMRE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $35.84 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Global Medical REIT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rental revenue' of $35.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Amortization expense' reaching $4.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.51 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation expense' will reach $10.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.58 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global Medical REIT here>>>
Global Medical REIT shares have witnessed a change of -7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GMRE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>