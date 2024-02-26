We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, indicating an increase of 29% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $441.45 million, representing an increase of 22% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alignment Healthcare metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Earned premiums' at $436.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Benefit Ratio' of 88.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.4%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Health Plan Membership - Ending' should come in at 118,059. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98,400 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alignment Healthcare here>>>
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have demonstrated returns of -10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>