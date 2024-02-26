We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Uniti (UNIT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.7%. Revenues are expected to be $296.61 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Uniti metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Leasing' of $214.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fiber infrastructure' to reach $81.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $78.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.51 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Uniti here>>>
Over the past month, Uniti shares have recorded returns of +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UNIT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>