Gear Up for Uniti (UNIT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.7%. Revenues are expected to be $296.61 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Uniti metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Leasing' of $214.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fiber infrastructure' to reach $81.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $78.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.51 million.

Over the past month, Uniti shares have recorded returns of +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UNIT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


