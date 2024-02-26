We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 300% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $319.82 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ashford Hospitality Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other hotel revenue' at $17.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Food and beverage' to come in at $55.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rooms' of $241.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $42.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.35 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust have experienced a change of +11.4% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AHT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.