We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for CubeSmart (CUBE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, CubeSmart (CUBE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $263.34 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CubeSmart metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Rental income' will reach $230.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other property related income' of $25.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +196.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $50.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.43 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CubeSmart here>>>
Over the past month, CubeSmart shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CUBE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>