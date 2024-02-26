We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With National Storage (NSA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that National Storage (NSA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $212.4 million, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some National Storage metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenue' should come in at $8.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rental revenue' reaching $200.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other property-related revenue' will reach $7.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $56.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.56 million.
National Storage shares have witnessed a change of -7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.