We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $77.8 million, up 36.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Schrodinger, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Software products and services' will likely reach $67.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Drug discovery' will reach $10.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Software- Professional services' of $2.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -40.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Software- Software maintenance' to reach $10.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +105.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Software- On-premise software' will reach $44.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Software- Hosted software' will reach $8.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +109.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Schrodinger, Inc. here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Schrodinger, Inc. have returned +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, SDGR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>