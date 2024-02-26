Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 26, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. ((HBM - Free Report) ) jumped 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s ((WBD - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 9.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $0.16 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share.
  • Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation ((H - Free Report) ) surged 10.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
  • RB Global, Inc.’s ((RBA - Free Report) ) shares soared 12.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - free report >>

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) - free report >>

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) - free report >>

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials consumer-discretionary finance