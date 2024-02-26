Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.48, compared to $4.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of -0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: 2.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,566 compared to the 6,531 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Store counts - International Stores: 13,435 versus 13,771 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Store counts - Total: 20,591 compared to the 20,591 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 288 compared to the 289 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Same store sales growth - International stores: 0.1% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores: 2.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2%.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $137.48 million compared to the $154.49 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $117.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $112.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $856.99 million versus $860.58 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $96.77 million compared to the $99.33 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $194.44 million versus $188.05 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

