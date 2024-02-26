Back to top

PSEG (PEG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, PSEG (PEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +29.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PSEG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric sales: 9,082 KWH compared to the 9,110.21 KWH average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Power & Other: $1.06 billion compared to the $468.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$306 million compared to the -$684.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- PSE&G: $1.85 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of PSEG have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

