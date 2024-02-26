Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $632.11 million, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.62 million, representing a surprise of +3.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clear Channel Outdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $298.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $301.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Other International: $30.60 million versus $29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.8% change.
  • Revenue- Europe-North: $191.78 million compared to the $181.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Airports: $111.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.55 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Airports: $30.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.46 million.
Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

