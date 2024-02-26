Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Surgery Partners (SGRY) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Surgery Partners (SGRY - Free Report) reported $735.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $741.49 million, representing a surprise of -0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Surgery Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-facility - Cases: 171,593 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 159,270.
  • Number of consolidated surgical facilities as of the end of period: 123 versus 118 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Same-facility - Revenue per case: $4,611 compared to the $4,700.87 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of surgical facilities as of the end of period: 162 versus 155 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Surgery Partners here>>>

Shares of Surgery Partners have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise