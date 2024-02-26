Back to top

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NOC surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

NOC could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at NOC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting NOC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


