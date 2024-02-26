Back to top

Itron (ITRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) reported $577.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +64.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Itron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Revenue- Device Solutions: $112.62 million compared to the $108.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Networked Solutions: $366.64 million versus $353.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Outcomes: $22.75 million versus $26.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Service Revenue: $75.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.81 million.
  • Service Revenue- Device Solutions: $0.92 million compared to the $0.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Networked Solutions: $24.29 million versus $33.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Outcomes: $49.96 million compared to the $46.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Product Revenue: $502.01 million versus $488.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Device Solutions: $30.57 million versus $23.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Outcomes: $28.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.28 million.
  • Gross Profit- Networked Solutions: $136.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $128.78 million.
Shares of Itron have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

