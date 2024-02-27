We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gained Today
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $41.79, indicating a +0.17% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 5.27% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.35, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.95 billion, up 1.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $58.45 billion, which would represent changes of +5.44% and +0.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.66.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.