Consolidated Water (CWCO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.77, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.
The the stock of developer and operator of desalination plants has fallen by 8.98% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Consolidated Water's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.32, which means Consolidated Water is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.88.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CWCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.