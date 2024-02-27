We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $806.03, demonstrating a -0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.
The investment firm's shares have seen an increase of 3.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $9.22, showcasing a 16.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.65 billion, indicating a 9.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.63 per share and a revenue of $19.96 billion, representing changes of +4.92% and +11.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.78, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that BLK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.92.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.