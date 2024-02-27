We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $17.91, demonstrating a -0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.
The company's stock has climbed by 1.98% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.84%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.6 billion, showing a 0.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.05% downward. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.74 of its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.