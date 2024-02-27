Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) reported $276.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Addus HomeCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Personal care: $204.49 million versus $201.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenue- Home Health: $17.12 million compared to the $17.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hospice: $54.74 million compared to the $55.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Addus HomeCare here>>>

Shares of Addus HomeCare have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise