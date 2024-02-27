Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EverQuote (EVER) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) reported $55.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.9%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +38.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EverQuote performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $44.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.1%.
  • Revenue- Other: $0.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 million.
  • Revenue- Home and Renters: $9.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for EverQuote here>>>

Shares of EverQuote have returned +26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise