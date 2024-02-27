Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heico Corporation (HEI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $896.36 million, up 44.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +12.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heico Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $285.94 million compared to the $305.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $618.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $565.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.6%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Intersegment: -$8.30 million versus -$6.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53% change.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $136.09 million compared to the $119.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$11.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$12.55 million.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $55.33 million versus $65.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Heico Corporation have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

