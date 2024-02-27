We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts
Earnings season is winding down but that means we still have many of the retailers, who usually report at the end of earnings season, and some large cap technology companies yet to report.
It’s not a quiet week for earnings. There are dozens of companies that are expected to report including big box retailers like Macy’s, Target and Lowe’s.
But what about the red-hot companies?
These five companies have great earnings surprise track records, including one that is perfect over the last 5 years. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years especially in the middle of a pandemic.
They are already breaking out to new highs and are up big in the last year. Will another beat push them even higher?
1. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report)
Urban Outfitters operates Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People retail brands. It has beat 4 quarters in a row.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have surged 71% over the last year and have busted out to new all-time highs. Yet it trades with a forward P/E of just 12.8. That makes it a value stock.
Is Urban Outfitters too hot to handle this earnings season?
2. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report)
The TJX Companies operates three big brands in the United States, including TJMaxx, Marshall’s and Home Goods. It has a great earnings surprise track record with 7 earnings beats in a row.
Shares of The TJX Companies are up 29% over the last year and have busted out to new all-time highs. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 24.
Will The TJX Companies beat again this week?
3. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report)
Salesforce has not missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive at any time but certainly during a pandemic it’s even more so.
Shares of Salesforce are up 80% over the last year but it is not quite back to 2021 highs. Salesforce is now trading with a forward P/E of 30.
Will Salesforce beat again and keep its perfect earnings record intact?
4. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK - Free Report)
Autodesk has a great earnings surprise record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and it was before the pandemic hit, in 2019. That’s impressive.
Shares of Autodesk are up 33.4% in the last year. It’s not cheap. Autodesk now trades with a forward P/E of 32.
Will Autodesk extend its earnings beat streak this week?
5. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report)
Dell Technologies has beat 7 quarters in a row and has only missed once in the last 5 years. What a great earnings surprise track record.
Shares of Dell Technologies have soared 123% over the last year. But it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.7.
Is Dell Technologies too hot to handle?