Compared to Estimates, Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $517.04 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -37.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $334.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $355.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Revenues- Other Activities: $112.29 million versus $115.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Revenues- CAM: $127.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues: -$57.34 million compared to the -$59.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization: -$3.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.4%.
  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues: $130.99 million compared to the $112.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $20.89 million compared to the $24.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities: -$2.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.21 million.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: -$2.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.48 million.
Shares of Air Transport Services have returned -15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

