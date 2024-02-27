Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MidCap Financial (MFIC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $71.95 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +6.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income: $70.07 million versus $66.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.9% change.
  • Investment Income- Other income: $0.48 million versus $1.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.2% change.
  • Investment Income- Dividend income: $0.47 million compared to the $0.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9360% year over year.
Shares of MidCap Financial have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

