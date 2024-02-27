Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AEP (AEP) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.6 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was -3.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 20,140 GWh compared to the 19,898.41 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 21,591 GWh compared to the 22,038.12 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 2,781 GWh versus 3,469.26 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 20,696 GWh versus 20,088.82 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 556 GWh compared to the 465.16 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 24,372 GWh compared to the 25,896.43 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $407.10 million compared to the $393.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
  • Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.20 billion.
  • Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $337.70 million versus $502.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing: $103.50 million compared to the $47.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $159.30 million compared to the $193.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AEP have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

