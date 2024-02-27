We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AEP (AEP) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.6 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was -3.15%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail: 20,140 GWh compared to the 19,898.41 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail: 21,591 GWh compared to the 22,038.12 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities: 2,781 GWh versus 3,469.26 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total: 20,696 GWh versus 20,088.82 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities: 556 GWh compared to the 465.16 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total: 24,372 GWh compared to the 25,896.43 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing: $407.10 million compared to the $393.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
- Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $2.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.20 billion.
- Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco: $337.70 million versus $502.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing: $103.50 million compared to the $47.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $159.30 million compared to the $193.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AEP have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.