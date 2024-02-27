Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) is a transportation services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) is a healthcare consulting services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) is a finance company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

