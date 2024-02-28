Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 27, 2024

  • Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. ((DPZ - Free Report) ) increased 5.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $4.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 per share.
  • Freshpet, Inc.’s ((FRPT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 19.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.
  • Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. ((SGRY - Free Report) ) soared 8.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.44 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.
  • Itron, Inc.’s ((ITRI - Free Report) ) shares surged 22.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

