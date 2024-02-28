Back to top

AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2024, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.86 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $28.89, compared to $24.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $26.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 0.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
  • Square footage - Total: 48,240 Ksq ft versus 48,463.33 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Square footage per store: 6,708 thousand versus 6,726.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,191 versus 7,205 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic: 6,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,344.
  • Sales per average square foot: $79 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.45 thousand.
  • Sales per average store: $527 thousand compared to the $544.26 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Mexico: 6 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Domestic: 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.
  • Net Sales- Auto Parts: $3.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $72.79 million versus $72.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $980.13 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
Shares of AutoZone have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

