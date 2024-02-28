We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended February 2024, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.86 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $28.89, compared to $24.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $26.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 0.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
- Square footage - Total: 48,240 Ksq ft versus 48,463.33 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
- Square footage per store: 6,708 thousand versus 6,726.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,191 versus 7,205 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Domestic: 6,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,344.
- Sales per average square foot: $79 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.45 thousand.
- Sales per average store: $527 thousand compared to the $544.26 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of stores - Opened-Mexico: 6 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Opened-Domestic: 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.
- Net Sales- Auto Parts: $3.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Net Sales- All Other: $72.79 million versus $72.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $980.13 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
Shares of AutoZone have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.