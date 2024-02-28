Back to top

National Vision (EYE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, National Vision (EYE - Free Report) reported revenue of $506.4 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +77.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Vision performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth: 5.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & Host- Total: $418.46 million versus $400.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- Legacy- Total: $34.43 million versus $36.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate/Other- Total: $59.29 million versus $62.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Fred Meyer: $2.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Eyeglass World: $54.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Military: $5.25 million compared to the $5.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- America?s Best: $356.49 million versus $337.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
Shares of National Vision have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

