Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) reported $146.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 546%. EPS of -$0.73 for the same period compares to -$1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.43 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenue, net: $138.66 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $138.12 million.
  • Licensing and other revenue: $7.72 million compared to the $8.30 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Product Revenue- EMPAVELI: $24.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.32 million.
  • Product Revenue - SYFOVRE: $114.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.86 million.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

