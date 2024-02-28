Back to top

Smucker (SJM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $2.48 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $727.50 million compared to the $725.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $465.20 million versus $435.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.7% change.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $299.40 million versus $299.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. retail coffee: $207.80 million compared to the $205.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$82.30 million compared to the -$94.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $109.50 million compared to the $86.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $50.40 million compared to the $55.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Smucker have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

