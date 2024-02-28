Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA): $744.40 million compared to the $762.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI): $412.60 million compared to the $424.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care: $76.20 million compared to the $78.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition: $127.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle: $91.60 million compared to the $81.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory: $137 million compared to the $135.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Consumer Self-Care International- GP - Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI): $206.30 million compared to the $229.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas- GP - Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA): $253.90 million versus $227.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Perrigo have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

