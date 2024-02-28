Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) reported $310.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300.54 million, representing a surprise of +3.23%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sotera Health Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Sterigenics: $172.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Net Revenues- Nelson Labs: $58.21 million compared to the $55.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Nordion: $79.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +134.2%.
  • Segment Income- Sterigenics: $94.75 million versus $92.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Nelson Labs: $18.68 million versus $17.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Nordion: $53.32 million versus $51.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sotera Health Company here>>>

Shares of Sotera Health Company have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sotera Health Company (SHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise