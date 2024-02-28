For the quarter ended December 2023, American Tower (
Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, American Tower (AMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to -$1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +5.05%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International: 7.7% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada: 5.1% versus 5.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total - Ending Balance: 222,830 versus 223,302 estimated by four analysts on average.
- U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance: 42,453 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42,526.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Total International: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Africa: $294 million compared to the $299.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Europe: $185 million compared to the $188.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $336 million compared to the $278.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.5% year over year.
- Total operating revenues- Data Centers: $215 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $213.51 million.
- Total operating revenues- Services: $21 million compared to the $25.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65% year over year.
- Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
Shares of American Tower have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.