Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q4 Earnings

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported $47.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.83 million, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -90.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of total procedure rooms (end of the period): 57 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.
  • Revenue per case: $12,937 compared to the $12,624.96 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cases: 3,680 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,801.
View all Key Company Metrics for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. here>>>

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. have returned -18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

